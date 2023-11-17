Fairhope brings the holiday magic flipping on the Christmas lights & snow

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sights and sounds of the season have arrived on the Eastern Shore. A big crowd turning out for Fairhope’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday night.

With the choir singing Christmas favorites -- “Have a holly jolly Christmas – and when you walk down the street…” – the magic of the season officially begins.

“Welcome to my favorite night of the year,” – Mayor Sherry Sullivan told the crowd along with City Council members on stage.

Among the thousands of people in attendance to see the city flip the lights was former Fairhope Mayor James Nix – who started the Christmas tradition.

“Thankful to be here and see all this beautiful scenery… this new plaza and everything,” said Nix. Lee: It’s always a good night in Fairhope when they light the tree. – Nix: It sure is.”

As the crowd helped with the countdown – they flipped the switch to more than a million lights – ushering in the season of giving.

“Lee: What do you think? – Boy: It’s the most amazing experience of my life – I love it! Lee: You ready for Christmas? – Boy: Yes!!!”

The kids were also ready for the snow from up above.

“Lee: What did you think of the snow? – I thought it was cool – really cool,” said one girl.

“We have a great team that works for the city – and they are always looking for ways to enhance this experience. And I don’t know how you can make it much better – but every year they seem to,” said Mayor Sullivan.

And we even ran into Jolly Old Saint Nick!

“Lee: So I heard Santa was going to be here? – Santa: Shhhh… Incognito as I can possibly be. (laughs). Lee: You’ve probably been getting a lot of gift requests? – Santa: Yeah… some good… some bad… (laughs). Lee: Am I on the good list this year? – Santa: You’re right on the edge – you got some time – but you better improve. Lee: Just a little bit… alright I got some time! (laughs).”

The Christmas festivities are not done here in Fairhope – they have their big Christmas parade set for Friday, December 1st at 7 p.m. in downtown Fairhope.

FOX 10 News will also be live on location tomorrow (Friday, November 17th) for the City of Mobile’s Christmas Tree Lighting. Our live coverage begins tomorrow at 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you out there.

