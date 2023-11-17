Gulf Coast Spotlight: AFC Mobile to return in Summer 2024

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a one year hiatus, the beloved soccer club AFC Mobile is returning in the summer of 2024. AFC Mobile’s Guillermo ‘Memo’ Lumbreras III joined us in our Gulf Coast Spotlight to talk about the return of the club.

Below is information released by AFC Mobile:

AFC Mobile is proud to announce we are returning from hiatus and joining the Gulf Coast Premier League for the coming 2024 season. The GCPL is a non-league, amateur division under the United States Soccer Federation. The GCPL includes teams from across the Gulf Coast and Texas. Regular season play begins in early May and ends in early July. While on hiatus AFC Mobile has continued developing and expanding its youth academy. Now in its 4th year, the academy serves the Mobile County community youth soccer players from age three to teen in their development and love for the game. AFC Mobile has also been busy with management of the Mobile County Soccer Complex (MoCoSoCo). The complex has since added a concessions and restrooms facility and is now preparing to move onto additional growth of the complex.

About Gulf Coast Premier League (GCPL) The Gulf Coast Premier League (GCPL) serves as the leader in competitive amateur soccer along the gulf coast, offering a pathway for players, coaches, referees and club staff pursuing their sporting careers while assisting member clubs to organically grow their brands in their communities. The GCPL is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization organized and operated with the ultimate goal of growing the game of soccer and its culture along the gulf coast. The GCPL is sanctioned by the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) and the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). www.gcplsoccer.com

About AFC Mobile AFC Mobile was formed in 2015 to strengthen the soccer community in Mobile by bringing a high level soccer team to the largest municipality along the Gulf Coast between St. Petersburg and New Orleans. AFC Mobile aims to give local players an opportunity to continue to play the game at a competitive level, as well as giving the soccer community and city of Mobile a team to call their own. Like AFC Mobile and the Gulf Coast Premier League on Facebook and Instagram and follow @AFCMobile and @GCPLsoccer on X for further updates and announcements. www.afcmobile.net

