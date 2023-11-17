Low rain chances today, but can’t rule it out; severe storm risk possible Monday

(WALA) - We’ll see fog thinning out later this morning and the sky partly to mostly cloudy. Rain chances stay low today, but a little light rain can’t be ruled out. The prettiest day will be Saturday with tons of sunshine all day long. As for highs, they’ll stay in the mid to low 70s through the weekend but we see changes coming next week in the form of rain/storms.

There could be a strong to severe storm risk on Monday, but as of now it’s too soon to know specifics but we’ll be watching. Rain chances stay decent for Monday and Tuesday and then we go dry for Thanksgiving weekend and a large drop in temperature will push in. Highs Wednesday will be under 60 degrees and Thanksgiving day will be chilly as well so jackets will definitely be needed.

