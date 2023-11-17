Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man struck and killed on I-65 in Prichard

(WVVA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Lake Charles man was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-65 near exit 9 around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 16.

The victim has been identified as Westin Benoit, 35, and Prichard Police said it was still unclear why the victim was on the highway, but it appears he was attempting to cross several lanes of traffic.

The motorist who struck Benoit was transported to the hospital for minor injuries from his airbags being deployed, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving down Houston Street
Pensacola PD arrests 3 on outstanding warrants for multiple shootings
Fairhope held its Christmas tree lighting Thursday to kick off the holiday season.
Fairhope holds tree lighting
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Court documents reveal new information on man arrested for voyeurism