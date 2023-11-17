Man struck and killed on I-65 in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Lake Charles man was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-65 near exit 9 around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 16.

The victim has been identified as Westin Benoit, 35, and Prichard Police said it was still unclear why the victim was on the highway, but it appears he was attempting to cross several lanes of traffic.

The motorist who struck Benoit was transported to the hospital for minor injuries from his airbags being deployed, according to officials.

