Mobile Symphony presents ‘Beethoven & Blue Jeans’

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Symphony talks with us about “Beethoven & Blue Jeans” as well as guest artist, Anthony Trionfo.

Flutist Anthony Trionfo exploded onto the classical music scene as the first-prize winner of the 2016 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions and has since been building one of today’s most exciting musical careers. Trionfo is the founder of a nonprofit dedicated to helping flutists of African descent succeed at all levels of music making, and education outreach is part of all his orchestra visits. He will present a flute masterclass for high school and college students while in Mobile.

Beethoven & Blue Jeans

Saturday, November 18th @ 7:30 PM & Sunday, November 19th @ 2:30 PM

Saenger Theater

- The Mobile Symphony Orchestra invites concertgoers to dress down, relax and enjoy classical music at Beethoven & Blue Jeans, Saturday, Nov. 18th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:30 p.m. at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. The annual casual concert is always an audience favorite, and this year’s performance features Beethoven’s beloved Pastoral Symphony and flute sensation Anthony Trionfo in a showstopping concerto by Lowell Liebermann. This year’s Beethoven & Blue Jeans t-shirts will be available for purchase during intermission and after the shows.

Mobile Symphony

257 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602 www.mobilesymphony.org

Instagram - @mobilesymphony ; Facebook – Mobile Symphony Orchestra

(251)432-2010 – Box Office

Contact: Celia Mann Baehr – President and CEO

Caroline Johnston – Patron Services Manager

- Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday 10:00 AM to showtime on concert weekends

Tickets start at $20. Student tickets are just $10. Through the Mobile Symphony Orchestra Big Red Ticket Program sponsored by Alabama Power, students in grades K-12 can attend the Sunday performance free when accompanied by a paying adult.

