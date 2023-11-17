Advertise With Us
MPD arrests man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and outstanding felony warrants

MPD arrests man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and outstanding felony warrants
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police said they arrested a man for several charges including trafficking fentanyl on Thursday, Nov 16.

Authorities said they attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly near I-10 and Dauphin Island Parkway and the driver refused to stop.

The driver stopped at the 1000 block of Cottrell Street and was taken into custody, according to police.

Officials said they found numerous drugs in the vehicle during an inventory check.

Tarrick Richardson, 44, was arrested on several felony warrants, trafficking fentanyl and several other drug related charges, according to the jail log.

