77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving down Houston Street
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 1000 Houston Street that left a 77-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on Thursday, Nov 16.
According to police, they responded to the area and discovered a 77-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was driving through the area when she was struck by a stray bullet from unknown subject, according to authorities.
Investigators are continuing to investigate.
