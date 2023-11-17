New Appetizer and More at Taqueria Mexico
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico to highlight more of their authentic Mexican cuisine.
This time, we’re featuring a new appetizer, street corn, and torta birria.
Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their tasty Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
- TAQUERIA MEXICO
- 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
- (251) 414-4496
- taqueriamexicomobile.com
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.