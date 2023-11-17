(WALA) - Quieter weather is expected for the weekend, with slightly cooler air on Sunday morning. However, a storm system is forecasted to move in on Monday and Tuesday, potentially bringing strong storms and beneficial rain. The storms will clear out by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the current outlook is good, although there is some uncertainty in the models. We are anticipating cool and mainly sunny conditions for the big day, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND:

The forecast for the weekend before Thanksgiving is fantastic. Skies will be mostly clear on both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will pass on Saturday, bringing cooler air for Sunday morning. Sunday temperatures will start in the 40s and reach the upper 60s in the afternoon.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

Our first significant storm system of the season will arrive on Monday and Tuesday. Warm and humid air will stream into the area on Monday, bringing temperatures into the 70s. On Tuesday, the main line of rain or storms will move through the area. The exact timing is still uncertain, but current models suggest storms mainly in the afternoon. There is a possibility of a few stronger storms, but more details on the severe risk will be known by this weekend.

THANKSGIVING:

After the system passes on Tuesday, mainly clear weather will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is looking great for travel, especially heading west, as high pressure and clear conditions will dominate the deep south. Towards the end of the week, there are still some uncertainties in the forecast. For now, Thursday looks great. Black Friday may see the return of clouds, but more details will be available soon.

