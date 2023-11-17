Advertise With Us
Hire One

Outlook is good, although there is some uncertainty in the models

By Nicholas Herboso
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Quieter weather is expected for the weekend, with slightly cooler air on Sunday morning. However, a storm system is forecasted to move in on Monday and Tuesday, potentially bringing strong storms and beneficial rain. The storms will clear out by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the current outlook is good, although there is some uncertainty in the models. We are anticipating cool and mainly sunny conditions for the big day, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND:

The forecast for the weekend before Thanksgiving is fantastic. Skies will be mostly clear on both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will pass on Saturday, bringing cooler air for Sunday morning. Sunday temperatures will start in the 40s and reach the upper 60s in the afternoon.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

Our first significant storm system of the season will arrive on Monday and Tuesday. Warm and humid air will stream into the area on Monday, bringing temperatures into the 70s. On Tuesday, the main line of rain or storms will move through the area. The exact timing is still uncertain, but current models suggest storms mainly in the afternoon. There is a possibility of a few stronger storms, but more details on the severe risk will be known by this weekend.

THANKSGIVING:

After the system passes on Tuesday, mainly clear weather will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is looking great for travel, especially heading west, as high pressure and clear conditions will dominate the deep south. Towards the end of the week, there are still some uncertainties in the forecast. For now, Thursday looks great. Black Friday may see the return of clouds, but more details will be available soon.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

Outlook is good, although there is some uncertainty in the models
Outlook is good, although there is some uncertainty in the models
Low rain chances today, but can’t rule it out; severe storm risk possible Monday
Low rain chances today, but can’t rule it out; severe storm risk possible Monday
Storm system could bring severe weather to our area next week
Storm system could bring severe weather to our area next week
Meteorologist Nicholas Herboso discusses a storm system that could bring severe weather to our...
Storms next week?