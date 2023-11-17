Recipe: Cornbread & Sausage Dressing
Nov. 17, 2023
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups cornbread, cubed
- 12 oz bag pepperidge farm herb stuffing mix
- 16 oz breakfast or Italian sausage
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped small
- 2 ribs celery, chopped small
- 1 small onion, chopped small
- 4 cups chicken broth
- ½ cup water
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried sage
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
STEPS:
- Spread cubed cornbread out on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until lightly browned and firm to the touch. Set aside.
- Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage, bell pepper, celery and onion. Cook for 12-15 minutes until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are soft. Cool slightly.
- In a large bowl combine toasted cornbread, stuffing mix, sausage and vegetable mixture, chicken broth, water, eggs, kosher salt, dried thyme, dried sage, and black pepper.
- Pour into a 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
- Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.
