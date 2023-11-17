Advertise With Us
Recipe: Cornbread & Sausage Dressing

Sponsored by Greer's Markets
By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 cups cornbread, cubed
  • 12 oz bag pepperidge farm herb stuffing mix
  • 16 oz breakfast or Italian sausage
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped small
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped small
  • 1 small onion, chopped small
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ½ teaspoon dried sage
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

STEPS:

  • Spread cubed cornbread out on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until lightly browned and firm to the touch. Set aside.
  • Heat a skillet over medium high heat. Add sausage, bell pepper, celery and onion. Cook for 12-15 minutes until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are soft. Cool slightly.
  • In a large bowl combine toasted cornbread, stuffing mix, sausage and vegetable mixture, chicken broth, water, eggs, kosher salt, dried thyme, dried sage, and black pepper.
  • Pour into a 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
  • Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

