Topgolf’s grand opening draws enthusiastic crowd

Mayor Stimpson says the entertainment complex is a hole-in-one for the area.
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s here... Topgolf is now open to the public.

FOX10 News was there for the ribbon cutting and grand opening Friday morning.

The community has awaited this day for over a year, and James Maselas of Mobile is thrilled the day has finally arrived.

“I was so excited for it to open. I signed up for the notification for when it would open and I had to be here at 10 a.m. when it opened on opening day,” he said.

“It’s one of the best entertainment venues that we’ve ever opened in Mobile,” added Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

We’ve followed the construction over the past year. Topgolf replaced the old Hollywood Theatre at McGowin Park on Satchel Paige Drive.

Mayor Stimpson says the $22 million complex is a hole-in-one for the area.

“It’s not just helping our economy. It’s a little bit of an image changer too. Not everybody has a Topgolf,” said Mayor Stimpson.

Topgolf is not only expanding the entertainment scene, but it’s also bringing job opportunities.

“Over 300 jobs... it is really a big deal, said Mayor Stimpson. “That was part of the conversations that we had early on. Before we put incentive money in any project, we want to know the number of jobs being created and what is the economic impact in the City of Mobile.”'

Whether you shank or ace the ball, Topgolf is open to everyone.

“There’s lots to do all over this venue. We do have a mini golf course over here, and obviously if you want to chill out and have some food and drinks, this is definitely the place for that,” said a Topgolf employee.

“It’s the best,” added Maselas. “There’s no pressure. You don’t have to know what you’re doing. You can come out- they have clubs here, you don’t have to bring anything. Food is great, drinks if you want them- it’s just a great time.”

“It’s awesome- you know, I’m not really a golfer but the experience is something that I’ve never had before. Talking a little smack- just have a good time- even if you’re a pro at it- even if you’re new to it. It’s all for the experience, really,” added another.

As crowds filled the hitting bays for opening day, we asked players about their first impression of Mobile’s newest entertainment spot.

“This is my first time at TopGolf and I love it, it’s very nice.”

“I think it’s great for the community, I think its bringing a ton of revenue in the City- I can’t be more happy with what we’ve got here in Mobile now.”

Ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week. Click here to learn more.

