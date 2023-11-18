Advertise With Us
Hire One

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson

By Mike Brantley and WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve got breaking news about that grandmother accused of shooting her grandson to death at her house in Prichard. FOX10 News obtained new court documents, just a couple of hours ago. They reveal that 76-year-old Mary Jordan shot Dana Jordan because she was upset over something he did the nite before.

This all went down Wednesday morning inside Mary Jordan’s home on Circle Drive. The court documents show the 76-year-old confessed to the crime. Police say she shot Dana Jordan several times and he was dead when officers arrived at the house around 11.

Mary Jordan had her bond set at 100 thousand dollars today. According to the documents, she may have dementia and she has no criminal history.

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Prichard police investigate homicide on Circle Drive

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Prichard are investigating a shooting today on Circle Drive that led to the death of the victim allegedly at the hands of his 76-year-old grandmother, who has been booked on a murder charge.

According to Prichard Public Service Director TJ Pettway, officer responded to the 400 block of Circle Drive around 11 a.m. a report of one shot. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit and emergency medical responders found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Pettway said.

Investigators believe that an altercation between the victim, identified as Dana Jordan, and his grandmother, Mary Alice Jordan, authorities said. Mary Jordan is charged with murder.

According to jail records, she has a bond hearing scheduled Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
File photo of police lights.
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Active weather expected Monday night and Tuesday morning - a detailed synopsis
Active weather expected Monday night and Tuesday morning - a detailed synopsis
ECSO: Teen killed after falling from 12th floor stairwell
Sun Belt volleyball champion to be crowned in Foley