Alabama state troopers seeing less road fatalities this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are safer this year, a positive trend state troopers hope stays on track. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett says state troopers responded to 44 fewer fatalities and 55 fewer crashes than last year.

“Every year, if we can just save one life that we didn’t save last year, that’s that’s a goal,” said Burkett. “Our ultimate goal is that we have no one get injured or lose their life on an Alabama roadway over the course of a calendar year.”

If drivers find themselves involved in an accident, they need to be prepared to show their driver’s license and insurance.

There are 64,000 expired Alabama driver’s licenses, some due to old age or injury. But if you are an able driver, make sure your license and insurance are current.

“If you are stopped and you don’t have a license, you’re going to receive a ticket for that. And ultimately, your two points are going to go on your license as a result, which at some point can drive up your insurance,” said Burkett.

State law requires drivers to carry liability insurance.

“We still can continue to see individuals operating vehicles without insurance, however, I believe that that number has greatly decreased,” said Burkett.

To continue the trend of safe driving this holiday season, ALEA recommends limiting distractions while driving.

