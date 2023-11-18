Advertise With Us
Mainly sunny this weekend, storms possible next week

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A weak cold front will move through the area today, bringing cooler air and mostly clear skies for Sunday. However, the quiet weather will be short-lived as a storm system approaches, giving us a chance for active weather, including thunderstorms, on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, there is some serious model disagreement on rain chances. Currently, a small rain chance has been introduced for Thursday, but this may be adjusted.

WEEKEND: Some clouds are possible on Saturday as the weak cold front passes through. However, in the evening, mainly clear skies will prevail. Temperatures will gradually fall into the 40s by Sunday morning. Jackets will be needed in the morning hours on Sunday, before warming up to around 70 in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Sunday night may see a few more clouds ahead of a warm front that will be approaching the area.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: On Monday morning, a warm front will pass from south to north, pulling warm and moist air up from the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day. This could result in a handful of showers in the afternoon, followed by a few thunderstorms Monday night. There is a low-end severe risk for Monday, with the potential for gusty winds or an isolated tornado due to ample wind shear and moisture. However, as the storms move east into Tuesday morning, the risk for severe weather decreases.

Tuesday will likely see a round of thunderstorms in the morning or afternoon, followed by rain in the evening. This rain will be associated with a cold front moving through the area. The duration of the rain is uncertain, but a rain chance is being kept for Tuesday night.

THANKSGIVING: The most important travel days of the year are ahead, but the major forecast models are currently in total disagreement. Here are the solutions from each model as of the last run, but please note that this is subject to change. Hopefully, we will have a clearer picture of the Thanksgiving forecast soon.

  • GFS (American): Rain lingers until Wednesday, but clears out by Thursday morning. Cooler air will be in place, with Thursday afternoon highs in the 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thanksgiving.
  • ECMWF (European): Rain clears out by Tuesday evening, leaving clouds for Wednesday. Then on Thursday morning, an area of low pressure along the Texas coast moves north, bringing rain during the day before clearing on Black Friday.

A rain chance has been included for both Wednesday and Thursday, but this is subject to change. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates!

