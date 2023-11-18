Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mardi Gras Park packed as Port City lights the Christmas tree

Hundreds show up to Mardi Gras Park for Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Hundreds show up to Mardi Gras Park for Christmas tree lighting ceremony.(Lee Peck | Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as the festive Christmas season tries to take center stage even before we can all sit down to Thanksgiving dinner. Hundreds of people packed Mardi Gras Park Friday night for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

FOX 10 News Lenise Ligon, Lee Peck, and Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith -- down there for live team coverage. Santa was also there along with snow.

It’s a lot of work -- Mayor Sandy Stimpson commending the city staff for pulling it off -- and says it’s very rewarding to see families come down and enjoy it!

“To be able to look out over the crowd and to know people are here for what the city is doing to bring us all together -- it’s gratifying... It’s very gratifying to be able to do that,” said Mayor Stimpson.

The tree will be up through the Christmas holiday and eventually transition to a Mardi Gras tree for the Port City’s biggest celebration of the year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

Candidates outside of District two vying for a seat
Some candidates for Alabama’s redrawn House district won’t find themselves on ballot
Several prominent candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the redrawn 2nd...
Some candidates for Alabama’s redrawn House district won’t find themselves on ballot
Topgolf’s grand opening draws enthusiastic crowd
Topgolf’s grand opening draws enthusiastic crowd
Topgolf’s grand opening draws enthusiastic crowd
Topgolf’s grand opening draws enthusiastic crowd