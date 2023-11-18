Mardi Gras Park packed as Port City lights the Christmas tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as the festive Christmas season tries to take center stage even before we can all sit down to Thanksgiving dinner. Hundreds of people packed Mardi Gras Park Friday night for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

FOX 10 News Lenise Ligon, Lee Peck, and Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith -- down there for live team coverage. Santa was also there along with snow.

It’s a lot of work -- Mayor Sandy Stimpson commending the city staff for pulling it off -- and says it’s very rewarding to see families come down and enjoy it!

“To be able to look out over the crowd and to know people are here for what the city is doing to bring us all together -- it’s gratifying... It’s very gratifying to be able to do that,” said Mayor Stimpson.

The tree will be up through the Christmas holiday and eventually transition to a Mardi Gras tree for the Port City’s biggest celebration of the year.

