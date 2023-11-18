Milroe, No. 8 Alabama roll past FCS team Chattanooga, 66-10 for 9th straight win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the second half of No. 8 Alabama’s 66-10 rout of Chattanooga on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (10-1, No. 8 CFP) won their ninth straight game but got a breather from Southeastern Conference opponents against the Mocs (7-4), an FCS team.

Milroe led Alabama to a 38-7 halftime lead to continue his own personal hot streak, including 13 total touchdowns in the past three games. He completed his first 10 passes, with bombs of 56 and 44 yards to Jermaine Burton, and finished 13 of 16. Burton caught three passes for 105 yards, all by halftime, after sitting out the Kentucky game with an illness.

It was the most points Alabama scored since a 66-3 win over Western Carolina in 2019.

Chattanooga’s starting quarterback, Chase Artopoeus, was ruled out Friday with an upper body injury. Replacement Luke Schomburg, a redshirt freshman who had attempted only six passes, was 10 of 21 for 107 yards with an interception. Gino Appleberry ran 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama freshman safety Caleb Downs scored on an 85-yard punt return in the third quarter. Downs broke loose with a spin move after fielding the ball and took his first punt return of the season the distance.

Alabama backup quarterback Ty Simpson got his most significant action since the South Florida game, when Milroe was benched and Tyler Buchner started. Simpson had his best and worst play all at once. He raced down the left sideline for an apparent 79-yard touchdown on a scramble but had to settle for 78 yards after replay officials determined Simpson flipped the ball out just before crossing the goal line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Chattanooga: The Mocs were outgained 234-13 in the first quarter but generated a couple of big plays to pull closer on the stat sheet. They were still outgained 574-233.

Alabama: Took care of business in the type of game where that isn't always easy. Ran for 315 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 9.5 yards per rush.

TARGETING

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell, one of the Southeastern Conference's top pass rushers, was ejected for targeting in the first quarter after a hit on Schomburg.

REICHARD'S RECORD PURSUIT

Will Reichard kicked a school-record eighth 50-yard field goal and is closing in on the all-time NCAA scoring record. Reichard scored 12 points to raise his career total to 521. He's chasing former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds (530 points) and No. 2 scorer former Louisiana Tech running back Kenneth Dixon (522).

UP NEXT

Chattanooga awaits word on whether it made the FCS playoffs.

Alabama visits Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football