Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rare sea turtle released back into Gulf of Mexico

GWMI staff said Simon was originally hooked by a fishman off the M.B. Miller Pier on August 15th.
GWMI staff said Simon was originally hooked by a fishman off the M.B. Miller Pier on August 15th.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Staff at the Gulf World Marine Institute, based in Panama City Beach, are dedicated to rehabilitating and returning marine animals to their habitats. While sea turtle releases are nothing new to the institute, there was a special release Friday morning.

Despite the chilly, gloomy weather, spectators lined up to watch GWMI staff take “Simon” down to the shoreline. NewsChannel 7 was told Simon is a sub-adult, meaning he is almost but not yet quite an adult, Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles are the smallest and rarest species of sea turtle. They majorly live in the Gulf of Mexico and are listed as critically endangered.

GWMI staff said Simon was originally hooked by a fisherman off the M.B. Miller Pier on August 15th. They said Simon did have a fishing line already wrapped around the left front flipper. NewsChannel 7 is told the fisherman contacted the pier management, and Simon was safely transported to GWMI’s rehabilitation program.

Staff said they were able to get all of the fishing gear removed and give Simon medical attention for old wounds as well. They said it is incredibly important to protect all species in the gulf, particularly these endangered species.

”Especially in Simon’s size, that turtle is almost mature. That turtle is almost ready to contribute to the reproductive population,” Lauren Albrittain, Gulf World Marine Institute stranding coordinator, said. “Not that any other sea turtle is not important, but especially the reproductive-age ones, we really need to get those guys back out there. sea turtle species are top predators in their environment. Having a healthy sea turtle population means we can make sure we have a healthy Gulf of Mexico.”

GWMI staff say they have helped two other Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles that size this year, but they typically help smaller, younger ones.

If you happen to catch a sea turtle- or any similar marine animal or see one that may need help, staff say do not try to cut the lines or help it yourself, but to please call the experts like Gulf World Marine Institute or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

Christmas tree lots gearing up for the season
Well-known Christmas tree lot in Mobile relocates ahead of holiday season
Christmas tree lots gearing up for the season
Christmas tree lots gearing up for the season
Mardi Gras Park packed as Port City lights the Christmas tree
Mardi Gras Park packed as Port City lights the Christmas tree
Mortgage Rates Going Down
Mortgage rates continue to drop, but UA professor says the trend is not guaranteed to continue
Johnston Taylor
Driver from crash that killed Auburn’s Brambletts pleads guilty to child porn