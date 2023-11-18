Well-known Christmas tree lot in Mobile relocates ahead of holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The race to pick the greatest Christmas tree is now on.

A beloved Christmas tree lot in Mobile is gearing up for the holiday season in a brand-new location.

Typically, the Mobile Optimist Club tree lot sets up behind Mobile Police headquarters, and it’s been a fan-favorite for decades.

This year, they are at the corner of Florida Street and Old Shell Road.

Tom James is a member of the Mobile Optimist Club, which for over 60 years has put on this Christmas tree sale to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.

The 500 Fraser Firs are from North Carolina, and they hover between 6 to 8 feet.

In James’s opinion, these are the cream of the crop.

“They are a darker needle than a lot of others like the balsams, and the needles are a little bit shorter, but the needles will stay on the tree longer,” said James.

With Christmas five weeks away, James said these trees will be gone in no time.

“We are opening this year a week early, and our expectations are, that within three weeks, these will be gone,” said James.

The lot is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers are excited to see new and old faces return this Christmas season.

Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.