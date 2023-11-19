Advertise With Us
ECSO: Teen killed after falling from 12th floor stairwell

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a 19 year old male was found dead after he apparently fell from an open stairwell on the 12th floor of a building.

The Sheriff’s Office says the discovery was made about about 8 a.m. Friday morning in the 330th block of Ft. Pickens Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says, during the investigation, there were no signs of foul play and that he died from his injuries.

