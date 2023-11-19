MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another day of splendid sunshine is expected for Sunday. A cold front passed on Saturday, bringing temperatures down into the 40s on Sunday morning. Temperatures around 70 can be expected this afternoon. Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday will have our first significant chance of thunderstorms this season. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds and an isolated tornado possible in the western half of the area.

SUNDAY:

Expect quiet and cooler weather throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and afternoon temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Clouds will roll in overnight on Sunday ahead of a warm front passing early Monday.

STORMS MONDAY AND TUESDAY:

A very active period of weather is expected to start our Thanksgiving week. Prepare for thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday, some of which may be strong. The main area for strong storms will be mainly west of the I-65 corridor. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk of severe storms for the western half of the FOX10 viewing area. This outlook is valid through the overnight hours on Monday night until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Then after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, another level 1 risk extends into the eastern half of our area.

STORM TIMING:

Sunday night through Monday midday: A warm front moving through the area brings in warm and moist air by Monday morning. Clouds will be streaming in, and there is a possibility of isolated showers.

Monday afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with spotty showers across the area. A brisk southerly wind will continue to push moisture inland. A wind advisory may be issued.

Monday evening: Any showers around may begin to strengthen into thunderstorms. Spotty downpours are possible. The main support for strong storms will be moving into the area, with the potential for gusty winds.

Monday night: Scattered thunderstorms are likely, with some becoming strong to severe. The main threats include damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings, including a NOAA Weather Radio and the FOX10 Weather App.

Tuesday morning: A broken line of thunderstorms will move through the area, with some storms potentially packing a punch. Heavy downpours and lightning are likely.

Tuesday evening: Gradual clearing is expected, but showers may linger.

Please note that this timing is subject to change. This is the current consensus from the early round of our high-resolution forecast models, but adjustments will be made.

THANKSGIVING:

A much weaker disturbance will move through our area on Thanksgiving. There are still many questions regarding whether rain will accompany the clouds likely on Thursday. A more solid forecast should come into view over the next few days. For now, our forecast includes a small chance of showers on Thursday evening, Thursday night, and Friday. Stay tuned for updates!

