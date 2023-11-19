Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off the field after apparent leg injury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s Jordan Travis (QB) was carted off the football field Saturday night after an apparent leg injury during the first quarter against FCS team North Alabama.

With 1:57 left in the quarter, Travis took a direct snap from FSU’s own 30-yard line and ran with the ball out to the 50-yard line when he was tackled and wrapped up by North Alabama’s Shaun Myers. Travis immediately reached down to his left leg as his teammates sprinted to his aid. Travis was on the field being helped by medical personnel for roughly five minutes before being taken to a waiting ambulance on the side of the field.

Travis was replaced by Valdosta, Ga. native and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

Jordan Travis, who is a senior, has had 2,734 total yards with 20 touchdowns in 2023.

Travis is currently listed as fourth on ESPN’s 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate tracker with an overall odds of winning at +800.

