Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots on Stuardi Court. Upon arrival, Mobile Police discovered a deceased 17-year-old male in a yard near the 6400 block of Stuardi Court.

According to the Mobile Police Department, preliminary findings reveal that there was an exchange of gunfire between the decedent and individuals seated inside a vehicle parked in a driveway on Stuardi Court.

Mobile Police are not providing any further details at this time due to the ongoing investigation and are asking If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting //mobilepd.org/crimetip.

