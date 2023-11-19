Advertise With Us
Senior Bowl holding Turkey Bowl Sunday

Event includes turkey distribution
Senior Bowl's fourth annual Turkey Bowl
Senior Bowl's fourth annual Turkey Bowl
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Senior Bowl officials will be distributing 1000 turkeys Sunday as part of the Fourth Annual Turkey Bowl Event at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

It is a first come, first serve event and begins at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Senior Bowl Ambassador Club members are coming together to donate 1,000 turkeys and side items to families in the Mobile community.

Outside of the stadium, members of the Senior Bowl staff, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Greer’s Markets, Senior Bowl Committee and Ambassador Club members will be assembling and providing Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in our community.

The Turkey Bowl Classic football portion of the event will include games throughout the day inside Hancock Whitney Stadium being played by the Senior Bowl’s NFL Flag League winners and youth (ages 6-12) tackle football teams from area parks, CYO, and private school leagues.

The Senior Bowl will also announce its “Future Prospect Team,” honoring high school players in Mobile and Baldwin Counties that have received FBS college scholarship offers.

