South Alabama Jaguars become bowl eligible with shutout win over Marshall

With the win the Jags are bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school...
With the win the Jags are bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars hosted Marshall in their final home game of the 2023 season needing one more win to become bowl eligible. The Jags defense started off hot coming up with interceptions by Jalen Jordan and Jaden Voisin on Marshall’s first two drives. Both of those turnovers led to a Diego Guajardo field goals.

South Alabama found the endzone on their third drive thanks to a 25-yard pass from Carter Bradley to Jamaal Pritchett. Bradley completed a short pass to La’Damian Webb for a two-point conversion to make it 14-0 after the first quarter.

Webb would score a touchdown of his own late in the second half on an eight-yard pass from Bradley before adding another score on the ground in the 4th quarter. Webb finished the game 117 yard and two total touchdowns to make him the first running back in school history to have two 1,000-yard seasons.

Marquise Robinson added an interception on the last play of the first half to give South Alabama three for the game. The Jags held Marshall to 201 total yards on the night on their way to a 28-0 win. This marks the first shut out win against an FBS program in school history.

Carter Bradley finished with 176 yards and two touchdowns in his final home game as a Jaguar. Fellow senior quarterback Desmond Trotter added 20 yards in what was also his final home game. Caulin Lacy led all receivers with 9 catches for 126 yards.

With the win the Jags are bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history and will go for win number seven next week against Texas State.

