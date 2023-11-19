Sun Belt volleyball champion to be crowned in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Volleyball champion will be crowned on November 19 in Foley.

The Sun Belt Volleyball Championship will bring all 14 of the conference’s volleyball teams to the city.

Last year James Madison won top honors in its first season in the conference.

The tournament began on November 15 and culminates with the championship match at 3 p.m. on November 19.

