Advertise With Us
Hire One

Sun Belt volleyball champion to be crowned in Foley

(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Volleyball champion will be crowned on November 19 in Foley.

The Sun Belt Volleyball Championship will bring all 14 of the conference’s volleyball teams to the city.

Last year James Madison won top honors in its first season in the conference.

The tournament began on November 15 and culminates with the championship match at 3 p.m. on November 19.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Senior Bowl's fourth annual Turkey Bowl
Senior Bowl holding Turkey Bowl Sunday
South Alabama honors beloved coach and athletic administrator
South Alabama honors beloved coach and athletic administrator
Satsuma holds annual Boot Drive
Satsuma holds annual Boot Drive
Fish River Christmas Tree Farm holds opening day
Fish River Christmas Tree Farm holds opening day