7th Annual Iron Bowl Legends Benefit Gala

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your ticket today for the 7th Annual Iron Bowl Legends Benefit Gala featuring keynote speaker Willie Anderson, former Auburn University and NFL player (Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens). Proceeds benefit PWG’s Entrepreneurial Youth of America Club within Mobile and Baldwin counties. The organization currently partners with Vigor and Williamson high schools to introduce and support the students in their entrepreneurship journey. Sherman WIlliams joined us in our Gulf Coast Spotlight to tell us all about it.

General admission $100- includes dinner and live auction

VIP admission $150 -includes dinner, live auction and pre-event reception with live entertainment. Get tickets at www.palmerwilliamsgroup.org.

