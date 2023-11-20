Advertise With Us
8th Annual Hargrove Foundation Gala

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Hargrove Foundation will host its eighth annual gala at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. This year, Ambassador “Sully” Sullenberger of “Miracle on the Hudson” acclaim will serve as the featured guest speaker.

Ambassador “Sully” Sullenberger has been dedicated to the pursuit of safety his entire adult life. While he is best known for serving as Captain during what has been called the “Miracle on the Hudson” when, in January of 2009, he and his crew safely guided US Airways Flight 1549 to an emergency water landing in New York City’s frigid Hudson River, he recently served as the U.S. Ambassador and Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is a sought-after speaker, safety expert, author and pilot.

The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove family of companies and is funded by the generosity of teammates and donors. Working as one team to support the communities in which we live and work, the Foundation is Hargrove’s vehicle for making a true difference in the lives of others. The Foundation is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit http://hargrovefoundation.org/.

