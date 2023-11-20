Active weather expected Monday night and Tuesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A period of active weather is forecasted for the week of Thanksgiving. There is a chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, which has prompted a level two “slight” risk for severe weather for western portions of the FOX10 viewing area. These storms have the potential to produce tornadoes and damaging winds.

The main idea is to be prepared for rowdy thunderstorms on Monday night and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including the FOX10 Weather App.

Detailed Weather Setup

A dynamic weather system is expected to develop and move across the eastern U.S. over the next couple of days. Currently, an upper-level trough is located over the Four-Corners region. This trough will deepen and move into the Mid-Mississippi Valley by Monday night, strengthening a surface low-pressure system near the Oklahoma Panhandle. As the system moves east, warm and moist air is drawn north from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to increased dew points along the Gulf Coast by Monday morning. This moisture will provide favorable conditions for thunderstorm development.

By Tuesday morning, the associated cold front will move through the area and exit by the end of the day.

Severe Ingredients

Several parameters are analyzed to assess the potential for severe weather. This event has some parameters that favor severe storms, but there are also limiting factors. Ample wind shear is expected, especially in the western portions of the area, which could promote the development of supercells. Current models show supercells maintaining strength overnight in southern Mississippi, despite the loss of daytime heating. This would support the idea of a tornado threat in our western areas. However, as storms move east on Tuesday morning, weakening is anticipated as the main dynamic support moves away.

Instability is crucial for thunderstorm formation, and areas to the west appear to have suitable instability levels for strong thunderstorms. High-resolution models suggest sufficient instability into the overnight hours as the system moves into our area. The coverage of storms is a question, as numerous showers and storms on Monday night could diminish the severe risk.

Based on recent guidance, thunderstorms are expected on Monday night and Tuesday morning. There is a possibility of some storms becoming strong, especially in the western half of the area. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible. This analysis aligns with the Storm Prediction Center’s assessment, resulting in a level two risk for the western half of the area, and a level one risk for the eastern half.

Storm Timing for the Mobile Area

The general storm window for the Mobile area is Monday evening through late morning on Tuesday. However, this timing is subject to change. Here is a detailed breakdown of storm timing based on the Sunday morning models:

Monday morning: Clouds will increase after the passage of a warm front, with rising humidity and stronger southerly winds. Isolated showers are possible.

Monday afternoon: Scattered showers may become more numerous, accompanied by the possibility of thunder and heavy downpours.

Monday evening: The evening hours become more conducive to severe storms. Recent modeling suggests scattered thunderstorms, some of which may become strong.

Monday overnight: Scattered thunderstorms are likely, with a chance of supercells. There is a low-end risk for damaging winds or tornadoes. Rainfall will be spotty, and areas may experience a strengthening southerly breeze.

Tuesday morning: A line of thunderstorms will move through the area, with varying intensity along different parts of the line. Some areas may see moderate rain, while others may experience severe thunderstorms. The level one severe risk will continue until the line passes.

Tuesday afternoon: Gradual clearing is expected.

Please note that this timing is based on the Sunday morning model run and may be adjusted. The main takeaway is to expect a few thunderstorms on Monday night.

Summary

Thunderstorms are likely for the Mobile area on Monday night, with a chance for a few to become strong to severe. Stay tuned to the FOX10 STORMtracker team for updates. Now is the time to practice severe weather awareness and ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including a NOAA weather radio and the FOX10 Weather App.

