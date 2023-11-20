Advertise With Us
Active weather expected tonight and Tuesday morning

By Michael White
Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After the long drought, we weren’t sure when one of these would happen but it has. A severe weather risk has returned to the Gulf Coast, and all modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes. Make sure you’re ready cause we haven’t had to deal with something like this in quite a while. We’ll see chances for rain/storms to develop this afternoon with a severe threat pushing in overnight tonight and into tomorrow. A warm front will bring in muggy humid air setting the stage for this event.

A cold front will follow on Tuesday morning sending the temps back down in time for the Thanksgiving weekend. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued! Tornadoes and straight line winds are the main threats from the storms. Highs will jump to the mid 70s today and with the humid air moving in, most spots will stay in the mid to upper 60s Monday night. Those are perfect severe weather temperatures. This should be the only severe weather event we have to deal with between now and next Monday. This is the time to get prepared!

Severe Threats Monday Night - Tuesday AM
Severe Threats Monday Night - Tuesday AM

Thunderstorms are likely for the Mobile area on Monday night, with a chance for a few to become strong to severe. Stay tuned to the FOX10 STORMtracker team for updates. Now is the time to practice severe weather awareness and ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including a NOAA weather radio and the FOX10 Weather App.

