Annual Publix Battleship 12k

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect today for the Publix battleship 12-k

The race was put together by Fresh Junkie Racing.

Runners of all ages participated in the annual Veterans Day tradition to pay tribute to those heroes who defend our freedom. They were cheered and greeted at the finish line with American flags at the USS Alabama at Battleship Memorial Park.

Krewe of Kindness, a local non-profit, had several runners in the race, and founder and president Jenni Zimlich told FOX10 News what she hopes to see in the future with the event.

Sean Gossen of Lafayette, Louisiana finished first in the male overall category. Samantha Yeager-Allen of Spanish Fort finished first in the female overall category.

Congratulations to all the winners.

