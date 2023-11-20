Bayou La Batre woman waives preliminary hearing on drug-related charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Bayou La Batre woman arrested on a drug charge after dropping her child off at school last month gave up her right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

A grand jury now will consider whether to indict Alexis Alexander on charges of drug trafficking and chemical endangerment of a child.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Alexander had fentanyl when deputies pulled her over in a driveway after she dropped her child off at school.

Alexander is being held without bail at Mobile County Metro Jail. A judge fully revoked her probation last week in response to her latest arrest. She had been ordered to serve six months of a five-year sentence on an assault conviction. Now, she must serve the full sentence.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.