Advertise With Us
Hire One

Bayou La Batre woman waives preliminary hearing on drug-related charges

A grand jury now will consider whether to indict Alexis Alexander.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Bayou La Batre woman arrested on a drug charge after dropping her child off at school last month gave up her right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

A grand jury now will consider whether to indict Alexis Alexander on charges of drug trafficking and chemical endangerment of a child.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Alexander had fentanyl when deputies pulled her over in a driveway after she dropped her child off at school.

Alexander is being held without bail at Mobile County Metro Jail. A judge fully revoked her probation last week in response to her latest arrest. She had been ordered to serve six months of a five-year sentence on an assault conviction. Now, she must serve the full sentence.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Semmes, Prichard getting into holiday spirit
Semmes, Prichard getting into holiday spirit
Mobile Fire-Rescue offers tips for fire safety in the kitchen
Mobile Fire-Rescue offers tips for fire safety in the kitchen
The Been One Foundation teamed up with Opportunity4Entertainers and 93 BLX to give away 300...
Local rapper Rylo Rodriguez gives back to the community before Thanksgiving
The monument is part of the efforts from the city and the Daughters of the American Revolution...
City of Foley, Daughters of American Revolution hold ceremony for new monument
He is accused in connection with a three-alarm fire that burned an abandoned building in...
Preliminary hearing for arson suspect postponed