City of Foley, Daughters of American Revolution hold ceremony for new monument

The new monument on the Rose Trail in Foley already fits in right at home
The new monument on the Rose Trail in Foley already fits in right at home
The new monument on the Rose Trail in Foley already fits in right at home(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Fort Bowyer chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a memorial service for its “Never Forget” monument Monday morning in Foley.

The new monument on the Rose Trail in Foley already fits in right at home. The monument is part of the efforts from the city and the Daughters of the American Revolution to honor the centennial of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“We want them to remember the sacrifices that have been made by our military and their families. Their families have sacrificed as well. And we want people to always remember that,” Susan Reynolds said.

The white roses representing The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that surround the memorial are just as important.

This memorial is brand new. Just put here weeks ago. But it already serves as an important part of this city.

“I think it’s just outstanding. Our city has always honored our veterans. And this memorial honors all veterans back to the beginning of our country. And I couldn’t think of a better place for it,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

The city of Foley will handle the maintenance of the roses

