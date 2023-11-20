EXCLUSIVE: Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission reaches proposed settlement on most issues with applicants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a day of closed-door mediation, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) has reached a settlement with license applicants covering most of the issues that have prompted multiple lawsuits against the AMCC.

The settlement, if ratified by the AMCC at a meeting scheduled for November 27, would allow the commission to move forward with its new timeline in an attempt to issue licenses for most of the categories in the medical cannabis production process by the end of the year, it’s third attempt to do so after the first two failed.

According to sources, the terms of the settlement include:

- Throwing out the controversial scores of the original applications generated by evaluators hired by the University of South Alabama who administered the scoring system under contract from the AMCC, and instructing the commission not to consider them in their new license-awarding process

- Dismissing the lawsuits based on the questions about those scores as well as multiple issues with the instructions given to applicants about how to apply and how big the file size limit was for attachments to their online applications

- Applicants in all of the categories except for the integrated licensing category can resubmit videos and briefing materials before the commission begins a new round of discussions an licenses for those categories

All of this is contingent on the AMCC ratifying the proposed settlement agreement at its meeting on November 27.

