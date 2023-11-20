Holiday events and deals at the Mississippi Aquarium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mississippi Aquarium is one of the newest aquariums in the country, having opened in August of 2020. The six-acre complex incorporates both indoor and outdoor habitats with more than 200 species of animals and 50 species of native plants. Notable features at the state’s aquarium include a 360-degree tunnel through an Oceans Habitat exhibit where sharks, sea turtles, stingrays and other aquatic animals surround visitors on all sides.

The most recent expansion to Mississippi Aquarium, Changing Tides, boasts another 7,000 square feet of indoor exhibition space housing more than 130 new species throughout three biomes. Kelp Forest, Amazon and Coral Reef showcase a diverse group of residents including a two-toed sloth, seahorses, and clownﬁsh.

The Mississippi Aquarium is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on the website for the best possible admission price. Annual passes are also available for those who want to support the non-proﬁt’s mission and visit the aquarium throughout the year.

Here’s a look at some upcoming fun holiday deals and events!

4th Annual Otter Trotter 5K & Fun Run – Thursday, November 23, 2023

-5K Open to Ages 6+ with 1st – 3rd Place Awarded in each category.

-NEW Fun Run added this year. About a mile course & open to all ages. Wagons and Strollers are welcome and encouraged. Decorated Wagons and Strollers have a chance to win a prize.

-Registration includes early admission to Mississippi Aquarium.

-We will be open on Thanksgiving from 10am-3pm to all guests.

Visit msaquarium.org for more info.

Black Friday DEAL – Launches Midnight on Friday, November 24, 2023

-Save the date. Details to be announced soon. 😊

Surfin’ Santa Photos – December 9, 2023

-Special Holiday Photo opportunities available with Surfin’ Santa!

-Reserve a time slot at msaquarium.org - Space is limited!

Mermaids at MSAQ – December 8-10 and December 15-17, 2023

-Dive performances daily at the Big Window of the Oceans Habitat.

-Meet and Greet Photo Opportunities available throughout the day.

-Both included with general admission.

-Secure your tickets in advance at msaquarium.org

