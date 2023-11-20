Local rapper Rylo Rodriguez gives back to the community before Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been a big year for Mobile’s own Rylo Rodriguez. And to celebrate, Rylo’s Been One Foundation hosted its first ever turkey giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving.

“He wanted to do something to give back to the community this year since he had a big year, had the number one album, tour, new deal,” said Rylo’s manager Mikey Nike.

The Been One Foundation teamed up with Opportunity4Entertainers and 93 BLX to give away 300 turkeys which was a welcome gift to many.

“It’s a blessing because not everybody makes it out of here and claims us so the fact that he made it out and claims us and he’s coming back to give back because it’s well needed,” said Vir Christy Robinson. “We might look like this but we’re in need.”

The giveaway was held at the Figures Park community center in Toulminville where Rylo grew up. Since then, he’s been wanting to help those from his community.

“His community Roger Williams projects was torn down a long time ago and so a lot of kids and people from that community is displaced in some kind of way and that’s kind of his mission to kind of feed his people and make sure his people get what they need,” said DJ Dirty Dan.

The foundation gave away all 300 turkeys in less than an hour sending many families home happy for the holidays.

“It’s a blessing on top of a blessing,” said Robinson. “He’s a blessed young man. He don’t have to do it but he did it.”

“Seeing the people’s faces and the kids coming up here getting turkeys for their grandparents and stuff like that that’s what it’s all about that’s what we do this for,” said Nike.

Rylo’s manager says they plan to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.