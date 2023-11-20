Advertise With Us
Hire One

Local rapper Rylo Rodriguez gives back to the community before Thanksgiving

The Been One Foundation teamed up with Opportunity4Entertainers and 93 BLX to give away 300...
The Been One Foundation teamed up with Opportunity4Entertainers and 93 BLX to give away 300 turkeys which was a welcome gift to many.(Daeshen Smith | WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been a big year for Mobile’s own Rylo Rodriguez. And to celebrate, Rylo’s Been One Foundation hosted its first ever turkey giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving.

“He wanted to do something to give back to the community this year since he had a big year, had the number one album, tour, new deal,” said Rylo’s manager Mikey Nike.

The Been One Foundation teamed up with Opportunity4Entertainers and 93 BLX to give away 300 turkeys which was a welcome gift to many.

“It’s a blessing because not everybody makes it out of here and claims us so the fact that he made it out and claims us and he’s coming back to give back because it’s well needed,” said Vir Christy Robinson. “We might look like this but we’re in need.”

The giveaway was held at the Figures Park community center in Toulminville where Rylo grew up. Since then, he’s been wanting to help those from his community.

“His community Roger Williams projects was torn down a long time ago and so a lot of kids and people from that community is displaced in some kind of way and that’s kind of his mission to kind of feed his people and make sure his people get what they need,” said DJ Dirty Dan.

The foundation gave away all 300 turkeys in less than an hour sending many families home happy for the holidays.

“It’s a blessing on top of a blessing,” said Robinson. “He’s a blessed young man. He don’t have to do it but he did it.”

“Seeing the people’s faces and the kids coming up here getting turkeys for their grandparents and stuff like that that’s what it’s all about that’s what we do this for,” said Nike.

Rylo’s manager says they plan to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Zaiquis Jamel Hughes ... charged with shooting man at Circle K gas station on North University...
Mobile gas station shooting going to grand jury, but detective testifies victim was ‘uncooperative’
Survey: Half of consumers plan to order from or dine at restaurants for Thanksgiving
The new monument on the Rose Trail in Foley already fits in right at home
City of Foley, Daughters of American Revolution hold ceremony for new monument
Threat of strong to severe storms
Potential for severe weather increasing across Gulf Coast