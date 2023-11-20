Oneonta police officer shot in leg, suspect killed during brief standoff

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta Police officer was shot in the line of duty Monday morning,

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed the officer was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. The officer was airlifted to UAB. The suspect was shot and killed.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said the Oneonta police chief received a call that an unfamiliar person was knocking on doors in the Sand Valley Community. The chief sent an officer to the scene. The suspect ran and the officer chased him into a wooded area on Sand Valley Road.

A brief standoff in the woods began. The suspect showed he had a gun and shots were exchanged. A total of three officers were on the scene.

“In the world we live in, I want to say this, Law enforcement does not want to hurt people. Across the country law enforcement has taken a bad rap because of a few people that put a scar on the profession. When we come to work the last thing we want to do is hurt people, we want to save lives, protecting people, serve our community,” said Sheriff Moon.

ALEA has taken over the investigation.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

