Advertise With Us
Hire One

Potential for severe weather increasing across Gulf Coast

By Jennifer Lambers
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are staying weather-aware heading into today and tomorrow, as the potential for severe weather is increasing across the Gulf Coast. We are looking at the potential for gusty winds, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes. The best timing for tornadoes begins overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Stay weather-aware and have a way to get alerts!

Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but rain will ramp up tonight after 9 PM. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 70s. A cold front will move in tomorrow morning, and we will notice temperatures fall on Wednesday.

Rip current risks are moderate today but bump up to high tomorrow.

Download the FOX10 weather app for the latest developments and updates.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, temperatures will fall into the 50s with isolated showers possible.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Threat of strong to severe storms
Threat of strong to severe storms
Active weather expected tonight and Tuesday morning
Active weather expected tonight and Tuesday morning
Active weather is expected Monday night and Tuesday morning
Active weather expected Monday night and Tuesday morning
Active weather expected Monday night and Tuesday morning - a detailed synopsis
Active weather expected Monday night and Tuesday morning - a detailed synopsis