Potential for severe weather increasing across Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are staying weather-aware heading into today and tomorrow, as the potential for severe weather is increasing across the Gulf Coast. We are looking at the potential for gusty winds, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes. The best timing for tornadoes begins overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Stay weather-aware and have a way to get alerts!

Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but rain will ramp up tonight after 9 PM. Daytime highs will max out in the lower-to-mid 70s. A cold front will move in tomorrow morning, and we will notice temperatures fall on Wednesday.

Rip current risks are moderate today but bump up to high tomorrow.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, temperatures will fall into the 50s with isolated showers possible.

