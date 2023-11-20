Advertise With Us
Preliminary hearing for arson suspect postponed

He is accused in connection with a three-alarm fire that burned an abandoned building in downtown Mobile.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The preliminary hearing for the man accused of setting fire to a Dauphin Street building in September has been postponed after an investigator was unable to testify Monday, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The judge reset the hearing for December for Henry McGill, also known as Jacci McGill.

McGill is charged with second-degree arson in connection with a three-alarm fire in an abandoned building near the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception downtown. At one point, the fire threatened to spread to other buildings.

