Volunteer opportunities this Thanksgiving

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Volunteer your time to help families in need this holiday season by serving a Thanksgiving dinner at the Patriot-Giving: Feeding Our Neighbors in Need, an event sponsored by the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department. You can join our Patriot volunteers to help provide a free Thanksgiving meal on November 23 from 10:30am to 2pm at First Baptist Church of Tillmans Corner, 5660 Three Notch Road. Volunteers can contact Gary Thomas Sr. at 251-386- 7370 for more information.

