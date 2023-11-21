10 Caring Gifts food drive underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 10 Caring Gifts Food Drive is underway. We are committed to helping those in need in our community, especially during the holidays.

FOX10 News is once again teaming up with Volunteers of America Southeast and Greer’s Markets to collect food for families across the area.

And all you have to do is go to your local Greer’s, pick up a few extra nonperishable food items and put them in the box. You will find them at the front of the store or you can even give them to your cashiers and they will be happy to help.

The need for food on the Gulf Coast is so big right now.

VOA Southeast President and CEO Rob Rogers said, “Hunger is a very real thing, and we see it across the board with all the different populations that we serve. We serve 35,000 people a year. And that is a common thread through all of those situations, that we have people struggling. They don’t have the funds to buy enough food and they’re hungry.”

That’s where we’re needing your help. It’s not just canned food, but nonperishable. You guys have a great option for that online.

In addition, those wishing to donate can also go to the VOA’s website www.voasc.org “and they can give that way and we’ll take those funds and we’ll buy the food,” Rogers said.

The drive wraps up Dec. 15.

