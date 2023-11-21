2 homeless people arrested in connection with Mississippi carjacking

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Authorities in Jackson County on Tuesday said they arrested two homeless people for allegedly committing an unarmed carjacking.

The incident happened Nov. 14, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim picked up 27-year-old Joseph Anthony White and 38-year-old Julie Ann Anders at a hotel in Ocean Springs and drove them to an area off Highway 57, where the victim said the pair stole his car, according to a statement from Sheriff John Ledbetter.

With the help of a K-9, investigators arrested White and Anders Monday at a vacant home in Vancleave and recovered the victim’s car, Ledbetter said.

White and Anders are both charged with carjacking and as of early Tuesday afternoon were being held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center pending a court hearing.

