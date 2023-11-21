Advertise With Us
Hire One

Bayou La Batre Police arrest man on domestic violence charges

James Brown
James Brown(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Bayou La Batre Police said they arrested a man for allegedly breaking into his estranged wife’s house and beating her.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Shine Road in Irvington on Sunday, Nov 19 around 6:00 p.m. and discovered a woman had been assaulted.

Investigators discovered that James Brown, 61, allegedly broke into the residence that him and the victim used to share armed with a handgun and fired at least one shot.

Authorities said Brown then allegedly beat the victim with the handgun, causing severe injuries to her head and body.

A male witness was present when the incident occurred and claimed he was also injured when he attempted to push the gun away from Brown, according to officials.

Police said Brown and the victim had been separated since February and that the victim is currently recovering.

Brown is charged with second degree domestic violence assault and first degree domestic violence burglary.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin judge rules sheriff’s deputies ‘illegally seized’ Camaro from Rabun resident

Latest News

Train-vehicle accident and vehicle fire reported at U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road
Train-vehicle crash closes section of Bellingrath Road
MPD: Man shot at carwash
Jamykhial Spanks
Mobile woman accused in stabbing
Joseph Anthony White, left; Julie Ann Anders, right
2 homeless people arrested in connection with Mississippi carjacking