Bayou La Batre Police arrest man on domestic violence charges

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Bayou La Batre Police said they arrested a man for allegedly breaking into his estranged wife’s house and beating her.

Police said they responded to the 1200 block of Shine Road in Irvington on Sunday, Nov 19 around 6:00 p.m. and discovered a woman had been assaulted.

Investigators discovered that James Brown, 61, allegedly broke into the residence that him and the victim used to share armed with a handgun and fired at least one shot.

Authorities said Brown then allegedly beat the victim with the handgun, causing severe injuries to her head and body.

A male witness was present when the incident occurred and claimed he was also injured when he attempted to push the gun away from Brown, according to officials.

Police said Brown and the victim had been separated since February and that the victim is currently recovering.

Brown is charged with second degree domestic violence assault and first degree domestic violence burglary.

