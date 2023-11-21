Advertise With Us
Chicken & Waffles with 5 Restaurant

By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
5 Restaurant in Downtown Mobile is showing us one of their signature brunch dishes! They’re also getting us ready for the annual fundraiser, Holiday Cheer at 5, to benefit the Child Advocacy Center.

Holiday Cheer at 5 features a live auction of holiday packages, live holiday music by Jerry Squires, samplings of 5′s dishes and a wine tasting. Hours of the event are 6:00pm-8:30 pm. All proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center. Ticket cost is $40 each and are available at the CAC and at 5 Restaurant. Call 251-432-1101 for details.

5 Restaurant is located at 609 Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile, AL. You can find more information here.

