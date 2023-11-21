Advertise With Us
City of Mobile to host scrap tire collection event Dec. 9

City of Mobile will host a scrap tire collection event Dec. 9 at three locations.
City of Mobile will host a scrap tire collection event Dec. 9 at three locations.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile wants to help residents get rid of old scrap or unwanted tires responsibly.

To that end, the city will hold a Scrap Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, Dec. 9.

There drop-off stations will be set up at Baumhauer-Randle Park at 1909 Duval St., Medal of Honor Park at 1711 Hillcrest Road, and the City of Mobile Recycling Center at 4851 Museum Drive. The stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 9th.

Mobile residents can take four tires per person to any drop-off location free of charge.

Volunteers from Osprey Initiative and the Student Conservation Association will work alongside city of Mobile employees to collect the scrap tires at three drop-off locations.

