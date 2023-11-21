Coden man pleads not guilty to firing shotgun at neighbor, child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in December for a Coden man accused of shooting at two people.

Ted Gillespie on Monday pleaded not guilty to firing a shotgun at a neighbor and a young child.

Gillespie is accused of wounding the victim and almost hitting the 8-year-old girl on Midway Road earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.