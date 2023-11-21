Advertise With Us
Crash claims life of 19-year-old Chunchula man

(Source: KNOE)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old Chunchula man died early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, Jonah T. Smith was critically injured when the 2022 Hyundai Sonata he was driving left the roadway, struck two culverts, then overturned around 4:04 a.m. on Alabama 217 about four miles north of Semmes.

Troopers said Smith was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was taken to University Hospital in Mobile, where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

