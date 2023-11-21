Doing Good: Inaugural Iron Bowl Lion Trot presented by Saraland Lions Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Lions Club of Saraland is excited about its first-ever Lion Trot Fun 5K run/walk in Saraland at Amelia Park. Funds raised will benefit Alabama Lion Sight.

For more than 70 years, the Lion Clubs of Alabama and partners have been saving sight through Alabama Lions Sight Conservation Association, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization to promote sight conservation through research, education, detection, and treatment.

The Saraland Ambassadors and the Saraland High School Leo Club will be volunteering for the event. The Leo Club provides youth with volunteer opportunities while in high school. Whenever Leo Club members work together, the community gets better. That’s because the Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve” and the Leo Club partners together with us in service to the community.

Come and enjoy The City of Saraland along with a nice brisk run or walk with your family! Donations and Sponsorship are appreciated.

The race starts at 8am and Registration ends at 7:30 am.

The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Make checks payable to the Saraland Lions Club.

Please go to the Lions Club website or the Little Red Hen Production website to register!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.