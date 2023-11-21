Escambia County officials rescue duck with arrow in its wing

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia County rescued a duck that had it’s wing wounded by an arrow.

The duck was spotted with the arrow still in it’s wing and Animal Welfare responded to the location.

Workers then had to borrow a canoe from a nearby resident to rescue the duck.

After workers were able to get the duck, they transported it to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for treatment.

The duck is expected to make a full recovery and will be taken to a partner agency for adoption.

