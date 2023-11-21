Advertise With Us
Escambia County officials rescue duck with arrow in its wing

Duck rescue in Escambia County
Duck rescue in Escambia County(Escambia County)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia County rescued a duck that had it’s wing wounded by an arrow.

The duck was spotted with the arrow still in it’s wing and Animal Welfare responded to the location.

Workers then had to borrow a canoe from a nearby resident to rescue the duck.

After workers were able to get the duck, they transported it to the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for treatment.

The duck is expected to make a full recovery and will be taken to a partner agency for adoption.

