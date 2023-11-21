Advertise With Us
Hire One

Events coming to the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster shares the events coming to downtown Mobile.

SAENGER THEATRE

November 24 – Mark Normand

December 2 - Ali Siddiq

December 8 - Roman Street – Marlow Boys Christmas

December 9 - Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas feat Kermit Ruffins

December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

*NEW* January 30 – Judy Collins

*NEW* June 23 – Impractical Jokers

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

November 26 - The Wiz: The Final Curtain Call

November 28 - Skillet & Theory Of A Deadman

December 2 - Kevin Gates

Dec 16 - Allman Betts Family Revival

*NEW* March 9 - PBR

*NEW* May 10 - Mobile Comedy Festival

*NEW* May 12 - Judas Priest with Sabaton

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
76-year-old Prichard woman confesses to killing grandson
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Mississippi man charged with making explicit images of 9-year-old at Mobile County church
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Mobile Police investigate homicide on Stuardi Court
Houston Street
77-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while driving in Mobile
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin judge rules sheriff’s deputies ‘illegally seized’ Camaro from Rabun resident

Latest News

Holiday Cheer at Five
Chicken & Waffles with 5 Restaurant
Holiday Cheer at Five
Melissa Bernstein talks about Lifelines, a sensory immersion brand
Melissa Bernstein talks about Lifelines, a sensory immersion brand
Thanksgiving treat: Pumpkin Cheeseball
Thanksgiving Treat: Pumpkin Shaped Cheeseball