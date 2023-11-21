Events coming to the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster shares the events coming to downtown Mobile.
SAENGER THEATRE
November 24 – Mark Normand
December 2 - Ali Siddiq
December 8 - Roman Street – Marlow Boys Christmas
December 9 - Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas feat Kermit Ruffins
December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
*NEW* January 30 – Judy Collins
*NEW* June 23 – Impractical Jokers
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
November 26 - The Wiz: The Final Curtain Call
November 28 - Skillet & Theory Of A Deadman
December 2 - Kevin Gates
Dec 16 - Allman Betts Family Revival
*NEW* March 9 - PBR
*NEW* May 10 - Mobile Comedy Festival
*NEW* May 12 - Judas Priest with Sabaton
