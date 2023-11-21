Iron Bowl legends return to Mobile for fundraiser ahead of gameday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a star-studded lineup at the 7th Annual Iron Bowl Legends Benefit Gala hosted by the Palmer Williams Group in downtown Mobile.

With the Iron Bowl just days away, players from both sides of the field to came together to raise money for athletic youth camps and life skills programs.

Past players from the Plains and T-Town set the rivalry aside to give back to their hometown heroes.

“When you have former guys like that from these two schools, Auburn, Alabama or whoever it may be, to be back shows the next generation of kids once you make it, don’t just leave and never come back, but come back and help out and give back to the community that helped you out a lot,” said Willie Anderson, former Auburn University and NFL player.

Another former Vigor player agreed.

“It’s always good to come back and come to fellowship with the guys that played at Auburn, that played at Alabama, and get to talk about the old days,” said Roosevelt Patterson Jr., former University of Alabama and NFL player. “It’s a great feeling and truly a blessing.”

A silent auction included many fan favorites such as autographed posters, jerseys, helmets, and footballs.

Funds helped with youth baseball, basketball, football, and soccer teams.

Though the evening was all about charity, there was still some friendly fire ahead of Saturday.

“We’ll just see what happens at the end of the game,” said Anderson. “Hopefully we can keep it close and have a miracle happen at the end of the game, which usually happens in the iron bowl. War eagle!”

Last year, the event raised $35,000, and this year, organizers hoped to exceed it.

“It’s always good to come together and talk noise, that 365 days a year to get to talk,” said Patterson Jr. “Roll tide!”

